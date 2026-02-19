Google CEO discusses AI at ongoing summit in Delhi
The AI Impact Summit is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, running through February 20.
Leaders and tech experts from around the world are coming together to talk about where artificial intelligence is headed—and how it should be governed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the summit on Thursday, February 19.
Pichai's talk and the role of India in AI
Google CEO Sundar Pichai discussed Google's work on AI and infrastructure. He also spoke about AI-related education initiatives.
Speakers highlighted India's many languages and digital infrastructure as strengths for making AI more accessible worldwide.
Main ideas behind the summit
This summit is built around three main ideas: People, Planet, and Progress.
The goal? Make sure AI helps everyone—not just a few—and solves real problems like healthcare, education, and climate change.
There's also a spotlight on making sure developing countries (the Global South) have a say in how AI grows.
Why does this summit matter?
AI isn't just about cool tech—it's shaping jobs, education, and daily life everywhere.
This summit is all about making sure those changes are fair and positive for everyone, not just big companies or rich countries.