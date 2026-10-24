Google Maps adds live traffic for Delhi's Barapullah Phase 3
India
Google Maps just rolled out live traffic updates for Delhi's new Barapullah Phase three corridor, starting October 19, 2026.
This move, requested by Delhi Traffic Police, is meant to help drivers dodge jams and pick smoother routes like the DND Flyway or NH 24.
Design flaw causes bottlenecks, signals added
Even with real-time updates, traffic is still rough on Barapullah three because of a design flaw: two three-lane roads squeeze into one stretch, causing bottlenecks near Sarai Kale Khan and INA Market during rush hour.
To help out, police have put up new signals at key spots and plan to add more soon, even though the original goal was a signal-free ride.