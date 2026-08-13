Google's ₹1.2L/cr AI data center in Visakhapatnam draws environmental protests
Google's massive ₹1.2 lakh crore AI data center in Visakhapatnam is facing protests from environmental activists worried about its impact on local resources and ecology.
The facility, approved last year, will be planned across more than 500 acres at three locations: Tarluvada, Adavivaram-Mudasarlova, and Rambilli, and use a huge amount of power, making environmental activists uneasy about water shortages and the effect on nearby wildlife.
Bolisetty Satyanarayana challenges Visakhapatnam data center
Activist and Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana pointed out that parts of Vizag already struggle with water, and the project sits close to reservoir catchments and a wildlife sanctuary.
He is concerned construction has damaged the area's ecology, including land tied to the Simhachalam temple.
Satyanarayana has reached out to government officials and taken legal action, showing how big tech projects are getting more pushback over environmental worries.