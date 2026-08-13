Google's ₹1.2L/cr AI data center in Visakhapatnam draws environmental protests

Google's massive ₹1.2 lakh crore AI data center in Visakhapatnam is facing protests from environmental activists worried about its impact on local resources and ecology.

The facility, approved last year, will be planned across more than 500 acres at three locations: Tarluvada, Adavivaram-Mudasarlova, and Rambilli, and use a huge amount of power, making environmental activists uneasy about water shortages and the effect on nearby wildlife.