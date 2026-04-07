Gopal Italia alleges Surat police intimidated family, blames Harsh Sanghvi
India
Gopal Italia, an AAP MLA from Gujarat, says police showed up at his Surat home, threatened his elderly mother, and grilled their security guard about him.
He believes this was meant to intimidate his family and blames state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi for the move.
Surat police commissioner dismisses harassment claim
Surat's police commissioner responded that officers were only there to serve a non-bailable warrant connected to a criminal case under the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.
He emphasized that delivering warrants in person is standard procedure, not harassment, and said everything was done by the book.