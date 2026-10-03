Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai dies protesting CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai
India
A 75-year-old man, Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, died on Friday while protesting at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
The Cockroach Janta Party organized the event to call for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing issues with the electoral rolls.
Even without police permission and under very sunny conditions, thousands still showed up.
Pillai suffered severe chest pain
Pillai started feeling severe chest pain about half an hour after arriving and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital by friends and police.
Sadly, he did not make it.