Gopalganj 11-year-old dragged nearly 1.5km by school van, stable
India
An 11-year-old boy in Bihar's Gopalganj district was hit and dragged by a school van for almost 1.5km while crossing the road on Wednesday.
He was quickly taken to the hospital and, thankfully, his condition is now stable, according to Sadar SDPO Pranjal.
Van seized, driver fled, FIR pending
Police have seized the van, but the driver ran off and hasn't been found yet.
Investigators are still figuring out if speeding or negligence caused the accident, and an FIR will be filed once the family submits a complaint.
No arrests so far. The case is ongoing.