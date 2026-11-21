A government school teacher in Bihar's Gopalganj district took six Class 11 girls on an unsanctioned trip to Rajgir, telling parents it was a government program.

When villagers found out, they stormed the school and assaulted the teacher, Ehsan Akhtar.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, and Akhtar and headmaster Krishna Bhagwan Yadav were suspended after an investigation on the directions of Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, with District Education Officer Amarendra Kumar Pandey suspending both officials with immediate effect.