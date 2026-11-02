Gopika conscious after Raptadu chainsaw attack, ventilator removal expected soon

Gopika, the 10th-grade student hurt in the shocking chainsaw attack at her school in Raptadu, is now conscious and showing signs of recovery at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

Minister Nara Lokesh shared that doctors hope to take her off the ventilator soon.

He also praised Gopika's friend Lakshmi for stepping in to help during the attack and promised both girls would get the best care possible.