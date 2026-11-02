Gopika conscious after Raptadu chainsaw attack, ventilator removal expected soon
Gopika, the 10th-grade student hurt in the shocking chainsaw attack at her school in Raptadu, is now conscious and showing signs of recovery at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.
Minister Nara Lokesh shared that doctors hope to take her off the ventilator soon.
He also praised Gopika's friend Lakshmi for stepping in to help during the attack and promised both girls would get the best care possible.
Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks 50L compensation
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Gopika and called for ₹50 lakh compensation for her family, saying incidents like this highlight bigger problems with student safety and substance abuse in Andhra Pradesh.
He assured that if the government doesn't act, his party will step up if they return to power.
The attack has sparked serious conversations about making schools safer across the state.