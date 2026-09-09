'Thanda kar dunga...': UP cop warns protesting students

The protests, which began on August 25, have intensified with a hunger strike launched four days ago.

The students are demanding an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by the university's examination agency.

They claim fees were collected for degrees and marksheets and student union fees were charged without elections being held.

In addition, the students want better mess and basic facilities in hostels. They are also demanding transparency in work allocations under the PM-USHA scheme and reinstatement of expelled students.