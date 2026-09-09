'Thanda kar dunga...': UP cop warns protesting students
What's the story
A viral video has surfaced showing a police officer threatening students protesting at Gorakhpur's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University (DDU). The students have been on strike for two weeks over several issues. In the video, Sub-Inspector Aviral Mishra of Gorakhpur Police can be heard warning the protesters, "Itni force mangaunga, thanda kar dunga. Yeh Gorakhpur Police hai. (I will deploy so much force, I will cool you down...this is Gorakhpur Police)."
Twitter Post
Video also shows cop aggressively shaking his fist
"Gorakhpur Police Hai, Main Bata de raha hun"— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 8, 2026
A UP Police sub-inspector could be heard threatening student protesters at Gorakhpur University. The visibily angry SI could be heard saying," itni force mangaunga... itni force mangaunga... Thanda kar dunga" pic.twitter.com/UajXXxm53N
Protest details
Protests over alleged financial irregularities
The protests, which began on August 25, have intensified with a hunger strike launched four days ago.
The students are demanding an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by the university's examination agency.
They claim fees were collected for degrees and marksheets and student union fees were charged without elections being held.
In addition, the students want better mess and basic facilities in hostels. They are also demanding transparency in work allocations under the PM-USHA scheme and reinstatement of expelled students.
Escalating situation
Physical altercation between police and students
The protesters have made it clear that their agitation will continue until all their demands are met.
On Tuesday, some students allegedly locked both gates of the administrative building complex, causing inconvenience to teachers and staff.
DDU additional proctor Dr. Ved Prakash Rai arrived with police and security personnel to clear the premises.
A heated argument then ensued between the authorities and protesters, resulting in a physical altercation.
Mishra's warning is believed to have been issued during the chaos.
Police response
Action will be taken against cop: Police
The Gorakhpur Police said they intervened to escort the proctor out and control the situation.
An investigation is currently underway, and necessary legal action is being taken, they said.
The incident has drawn criticism from opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who urged restraint in dealing with protesting students.
"Exercise restraint and maintain civility, because these are protesting students, not criminals," Yadav tweeted.