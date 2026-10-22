Gorakhpur cow dies after Durga Puja milk, around 450 vaccinated
India
A cow that was reportedly suspected to have been bitten by a dog in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, died just days after its milk was shared during Durga Puja rituals.
This left hundreds of locals worried about possible rabies exposure, so health teams quickly stepped in and gave anti-rabies shots to around 450 people from Dadi Khas and Govindpur.
DCMO says boiling likely killed virus
After noticing the cow's strange behavior and sudden death, villagers rushed for help.
Health officials set up vaccination camps right away.
Gorakhpur Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar reassured everyone that boiling the milk likely killed any virus, but said vaccines were given because of the fear among residents.