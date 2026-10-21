Gorakhpur Durga immersion accident leaves 3 dead and 9 injured
India
A Durga idol immersion in Gorakhpur turned tragic on Wednesday when a six-foot idol on a tractor-trolley touched a high-tension wire near Ayodhya Prasad village.
Three people lost their lives and nine others were injured, though officials say everyone hurt is now stable and receiving care.
Constables, electricity staff suspended after accident
After the accident, two police constables and two electricity department staff were suspended over safety lapses.
Locals said power was restored just as the procession passed by, causing the incident.
Families of the victims briefly blocked a road demanding action but left after officials said their demands had been met.
Authorities now say the situation is completely peaceful.