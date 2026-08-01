Gorakhpur lawyers march over constable allegedly abducted raped murdered girl
Lawyers in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, took to the streets on Saturday after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped, and murdered by a police constable.
The Civil Court Bar Association led a march to honor the victim and called for strict action against the accused, as well as support for the girl's family.
Protesters held up photos of the victim and voiced frustration with how police handled the case.
Gorakhpur declares August 3 protest day
In response, August 3 has been declared "Protest Day" across Gorakhpur. On that day, lawyers will boycott court work to push for justice and highlight what they see as police inaction.
As Civil Court Bar Association Secretary Anuj Asthana put it, some officials seem more focused on protecting their own than helping the victim's family.
The protest and legal battle would be intensified under UP Bar Association member Madhusudan Tripathi.