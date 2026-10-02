Gorakhpur Link Expressway bus crash kills 4, injures 4
India
A serious crash on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Ambedkar Nagar early Friday left four people dead and four others critically injured.
The bus, carrying about 50 passengers from Delhi to Darbhanga, slammed into a trailer around 5:15am near Jaitpur.
Most passengers were from Bihar.
Police suspect bus driver fell asleep
Rescue teams and bystanders worked for 40 minutes to free those trapped inside.
Police say the bus was going close to 100 kph and suspect the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Three of the victims, Sachin Kumar, Naushad, and Parvez Ansari, have been identified; police are still confirming the fourth.