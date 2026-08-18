Gorakhpur man Indralal Jaiswal loses 15.20L to woman on Facebook
A man from Gorakhpur, Indralal Jaiswal, lost ₹15.20 lakh after trusting a woman he met on Facebook.
She introduced herself as Charlotte Olivia, claimed to be a US resident working in Syria, and said she wanted to visit India.
When she told him her luggage was stuck at Delhi airport and needed money to release it, Jaiswal transferred ₹15,20,399 without suspecting anything at first.
Police register FIR, cybercrime cell investigating
Jaiswal ended up transferring money to several bank accounts given by the woman.
When she kept asking for more, he realized something was off and reported it to both the cybercrime portal and the police.
Police said an FIR has been registered and the case is being investigated with the help of the cybercrime cell, which is looking into transaction records and WhatsApp numbers Jaiswal shared as evidence.