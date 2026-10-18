Gorakhpur play school teacher allegedly caught on CCTV slapping 3-year-old
India
A play school teacher in Gorakhpur was caught on CCTV allegedly slapping and scratching a three-year-old boy.
The family found out during a school video call, where they saw their son crying and trembling as the teacher reportedly said he was refusing to eat.
After checking the footage, the boy's father, Atul Singh, filed a police complaint.
His mother shared that now even hearing school scares him.
Police investigating, family urges quick action
Police are investigating and collecting evidence after Singh's complaint.
The family is urging quick action so no other child has to go through something similar.