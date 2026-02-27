'Gori ma'am, 1 selfie please': Foreign vlogger on being followed
Travel vlogger Ines Faria posted a video from Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area showing two men following her for over 15 minutes, repeatedly asking for selfies even after she said no.
One of them called out, "One selfie please, gori ma'am please," and only stopped after she pushed him away and threatened to call the police.
The video quickly went viral.
'I don't understand how he thinks...'
People online were quick to call out the men's behavior, saying they crossed the line by not respecting her space.
Comments ranged from frustration—"I don't understand how he thinks her answer will change after asking the 100th time"—to apologies for what happened to her and support for how calmly Faria handled things.
Faria clarified this was an isolated incident
Ines clarified this was her first negative incident in two months of traveling in India.
She shared that while these men were "super pushy," most people she's met here have been "beautiful, kind and welcoming."