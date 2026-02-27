'Gori ma'am, 1 selfie please': Foreign vlogger on being followed India Feb 27, 2026

Travel vlogger Ines Faria posted a video from Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area showing two men following her for over 15 minutes, repeatedly asking for selfies even after she said no.

One of them called out, "One selfie please, gori ma'am please," and only stopped after she pushed him away and threatened to call the police.

The video quickly went viral.