Gotla Rajitha and daughter Akshita found dead in Mancherial well
India
A 26-year-old woman, Gotla Rajitha, and her six-year-old daughter, Akshita, were found dead in a well in Mancherial district on Sunday.
Police think Rajitha tied her daughter to herself before jumping in.
She had called her sister beforehand to say she was going to take the extreme step.
Police probe marital discord in deaths
Rajitha had been staying with her parents because of ongoing problems with her husband.
That morning, after an argument with him during his visit, she put her baby son to sleep and left home with Akshita.
Police are looking into all possible reasons behind this tragedy, including the impact of marital discord.