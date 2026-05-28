Government admits CBSE Class 12 result errors after OSM scans

CBSE rechecks and opens scanned access

To fix things, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says CBSE is rechecking answer sheets with IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras overseeing the OSM technology.

Plus, CBSE has teamed up with SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank so students can easily access their scanned answer sheets to check marks and raise queries (about 4 lakh students have retrieved nearly 11 lakh copies already in).