Government admits CBSE Class 12 result errors after OSM scans
India
The government has owned up to errors in the Class 12 results after CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system caused confusion.
The OSM was meant to make grading easier by digitizing nearly 9.8 million answer sheets, but students spotted issues like mismatched handwriting, hinting at scanning glitches.
CBSE rechecks and opens scanned access
To fix things, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says CBSE is rechecking answer sheets with IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras overseeing the OSM technology.
Plus, CBSE has teamed up with SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank so students can easily access their scanned answer sheets to check marks and raise queries (about 4 lakh students have retrieved nearly 11 lakh copies already in).