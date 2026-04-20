Government allocates ₹17,744 cr to keep MGNREGA running smoothly
India
The government just dropped ₹17,744 crore to keep MGNREGA running smoothly, making sure rural workers get paid on time.
Demand for work is steady across the country this year, so this funding is meant to keep things moving and help out those relying on these jobs.
MGNREGA operational until VB-GRAM G Act
MGNREGA remains fully operational pending the rollout of the proposed VB-GRAM G Act (originally scheduled for 2025), so job security and timely payments are still a priority.
Plus, the government's also pushing ahead with plans to build nearly 5 crore homes by 2029 and improve village roads, so there's a big focus on boosting rural life overall.