Government appoints 3 officers to NTA after NEET paper leak
India
After the recent NEET paper leak controversy, the government has stepped in and appointed three officers to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
IPS officer Ravi Kumar Singh and IAS officer Prasanna Venkatesh V will serve as directors, while Amit Samdariya joins as joint director.
The appointments were announced on August 27, 2026.
Three week deadline amid NTA overhaul
The new officers have three weeks from August 27, 2026 to join (i.e., by September 17, 2026), or the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme shall be initiated.
This shake-up is part of a bigger overhaul of the NTA's examination process: think a four-tier paper-checking system, the removal of 600 experts, and the onboarding of domain specialists.