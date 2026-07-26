Government appoints Nandan Nilekani to head NTA exam reform team

The government has put together a new task force, led by tech veteran Nandan Nilekani and joined by former ISRO chairman S Somanath, experts from IIT Madras, and former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, and more to rethink how the National Testing Agency (NTA) runs entrance and recruitment exams.

The goal? To sort out problems like paper leaks and make exams more transparent and secure, and restore public confidence.