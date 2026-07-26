Government appoints Nandan Nilekani to head NTA exam reform team
The government has put together a new task force, led by tech veteran Nandan Nilekani and joined by former ISRO chairman S Somanath, experts from IIT Madras, and former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, and more to rethink how the National Testing Agency (NTA) runs entrance and recruitment exams.
The goal? To sort out problems like paper leaks and make exams more transparent and secure, and restore public confidence.
Task force to secure NTA exams
This team will focus on making exams more secure (goodbye leaks!), streamlining logistics, and updating how tests are organized.
They'll also work on rebuilding trust in the NTA's process so students can feel confident about their results.
Their recommendations could shape how competitive exams are run across India in the future, hopefully making things smoother for everyone.