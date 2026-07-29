Government approves 111 road projects linking 134 India-China border villages
India
Big update: The government has approved 111 road projects to connect 134 unconnected villages along the India-China border.
This ₹2,481.93 crore push is all about making sure these hard-to-reach places stay connected year-round.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the news in Parliament on Tuesday.
VVP extends 4G, piped water, electricity
The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) isn't stopping at roads: 528 villages now have 4G, 625 have piped water, and electricity has reached 621 villages through on-grid or off-grid electricity.
There's also fresh funding for better schools, mobile medical units in Arunachal Pradesh, and new projects to make power supply even stronger.