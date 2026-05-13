Government approves ₹20,667cr Sarkhej-Dholera 134km semi-high-speed rail line
India
Big news for Gujarat: the government just approved a ₹20,667 crore semi-high-speed rail line connecting Sarkhej and Dholera.
Stretching 134km, this project is part of the PM-Gati Shakti plan to make travel and infrastructure smoother.
It's set to link Ahmedabad with Dholera's Special Investment Region and future airport, making commutes way quicker.
Sarkhej Dholera corridor serves nearly 500,000
This new corridor will connect nearly 500,000 people across 284 villages and give easy access to spots like the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex.
It's also a first for Indian Railways, using homegrown tech for semi-high-speed trains.
Expect faster travel, lower logistics costs, and greener transport that supports local growth.