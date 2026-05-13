Government approves ₹2.6L/cr MSP package for 14 Kharif crops India May 13, 2026

Big news for farmers: the government just approved a massive ₹2.6 lakh crore Minimum Support Price (MSP) package for 14 Kharif crops for the 2026-27 Kharif (marketing) season.

MSPs are set at least 50% above production costs, sticking to the promise of fair pay made back in 2019.

The prices were decided with input from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).