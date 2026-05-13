Government approves ₹2.6L/cr MSP package for 14 Kharif crops
Big news for farmers: the government just approved a massive ₹2.6 lakh crore Minimum Support Price (MSP) package for 14 Kharif crops for the 2026-27 Kharif (marketing) season.
MSPs are set at least 50% above production costs, sticking to the promise of fair pay made back in 2019.
The prices were decided with input from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).
Sunflower ₹622, procurement over 824L MT
Sunflower seeds top the list with a ₹622 per quintal hike, followed by cotton, nigerseed, and sesamum.
Moong stands out with a margin that's 61% higher than production costs; bajra and maize aren't far behind at 56%.
Procurement for the 2026-27 season is pegged at 824.41 lakh metric tons (824.41 LMT).
MSP payouts reached nearly ₹19L/cr
Looking back, MSP payouts for these crops jumped from ₹4.75 lakh crore (FY2004-05 to FY2013-14) to nearly ₹19 lakh crore in FY2014-15 to FY2025-26, showing how much more support farmers are getting now compared to before.