Government approves ₹30,640cr package to boost air travel India Mar 25, 2026

Big news for travelers: the government just approved a ₹30,640 crore package to make flying easier across India, especially in places that don't have great air links yet.

The plan includes new airports and helipads in tough-to-reach spots, plus an upgrade to immigration systems, so entering and leaving the country should get smoother.

As Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, this is about modernizing how we travel.