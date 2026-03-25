Government approves ₹30,640cr package to boost air travel
Big news for travelers: the government just approved a ₹30,640 crore package to make flying easier across India, especially in places that don't have great air links yet.
The plan includes new airports and helipads in tough-to-reach spots, plus an upgrade to immigration systems, so entering and leaving the country should get smoother.
As Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, this is about modernizing how we travel.
What does the plan include?
Get ready for 100 new airports and 200 helipads popping up across the country, with a focus on remote areas. There's also money set aside to support Made-in-India aircraft.
On top of better connectivity, this move aims to cut down carbon emissions, targeting cleaner energy and big climate goals by 2035.
Expect more travel options, greener flights, and maybe even some fresh destinations on your bucket list soon!