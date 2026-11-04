Government approves ₹4,371.1 cr VISTAR to upgrade data collection

VISTAR has three main parts: improving how stats are gathered and shared, supporting statistical strengthening, and rolling out a new Economic Census.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will lead the eighth Economic Census, in collaboration with the states and UTs, which is useful for planners and policymakers and will help estimate the unorganized sector's contribution to GDP.

The goal? Better data for better policies: think more targeted plans that actually work for people.