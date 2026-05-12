Government asks Supreme Court to pause airfare case pending rules
The government is asking the Supreme Court to stop overseeing a case about unpredictable airfares, since new aviation rules are on the way under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.
The DGCA says these upcoming rules will tackle common complaints like sudden price hikes during holidays, baggage fees, and how airlines use algorithms to set fares.
S Laxminarayan seeks limits on fares
Activist S Laxminarayan filed the PIL asking for clear limits on airfare spikes and extra charges, especially when demand soars.
The government suggests using this feedback for its draft rules but wants everyone to wait until those are finalized.
They also promise more transparency (drafts will go through Parliament) and say they'll step in during emergencies like big festivals, calling air travel "an indispensable service for millions of citizens" now.