Government asks Supreme Court to pause airfare case pending rules

S Laxminarayan seeks limits on fares

Activist S Laxminarayan filed the PIL asking for clear limits on airfare spikes and extra charges, especially when demand soars.

The government suggests using this feedback for its draft rules but wants everyone to wait until those are finalized.

They also promise more transparency (drafts will go through Parliament) and say they'll step in during emergencies like big festivals, calling air travel "an indispensable service for millions of citizens" now.