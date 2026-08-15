Government awards 301 gallantry medals on Independence Day, honors 1,057
This Independence Day, the government celebrated courage by awarding 301 Gallantry Medals to police and fire service personnel who showed exceptional bravery, especially those serving in tough regions like left-wing extremism-affected areas, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast.
In total, 1,057 people from police, fire, home guard, civil defense, and correctional services were recognized for their dedication and service.
President's 92, 664 meritorious medals awarded
Alongside the Gallantry Medals, 92 President's Medals for Distinguished Service went out to those with remarkable service records.
Plus, 664 Medals for Meritorious Service were handed out: most went to police officers (606), while fire service (28), civil defense and home guard (18), and correctional services (12) also saw their efforts honored.
It's a big moment of appreciation for those who keep us safe every day.