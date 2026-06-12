Government bans companies buying gasoline and diesel at pumps

Delhi bulk ₹134 pump ₹95

Global conflicts have pushed up crude oil prices, making bulk diesel cost ₹134 per liter in Delhi, while it's only ₹95 at the pump.

To stop big buyers from crowding out everyday drivers and keep fuel available for everyone, the government stepped in.

Regular folks filling up their vehicles aren't affected by this rule, so no worries there!

For now, these restrictions last up to 90 days, but could be extended if needed.