Government bans companies buying gasoline and diesel at pumps
The government just banned companies and big institutions from buying gasoline and diesel at regular gas stations.
Now, if you're an industrial or commercial user, you have to get your fuel from official bulk suppliers, not the local pump.
This change comes after a spike in demand at gas stations because buying retail was way cheaper than bulk rates.
Delhi bulk ₹134 pump ₹95
Global conflicts have pushed up crude oil prices, making bulk diesel cost ₹134 per liter in Delhi, while it's only ₹95 at the pump.
To stop big buyers from crowding out everyday drivers and keep fuel available for everyone, the government stepped in.
Regular folks filling up their vehicles aren't affected by this rule, so no worries there!
For now, these restrictions last up to 90 days, but could be extended if needed.