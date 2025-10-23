Government begins process to select next CJI
The government has kicked off the process to choose the next Chief Justice of India, with current CJI B R Gavai retiring on November 23, 2025.
The Union law minister will soon ask for Gavai's pick for his successor—a convention that ensures continuity in the Supreme Court's leadership.
The Chief Justice's role and selection process
The Chief Justice leads India's highest court and shapes how big legal issues are handled.
The process follows a seniority rule and involves careful consultation, aiming for a fair and respected choice.
Justice Kant likely to take over as CJI
Justice Surya Kant is expected to become the next CJI.
If all goes as planned, he'll step in on November 24, 2025, and serve until February 9, 2027—right up to his retirement at age 65.
Gavai set to retire on November 23
Justice Kant will succeed Justice Gavai, who became CJI in May 2024.
Gavai's time as Chief Justice has followed all constitutional steps and focused on ensuring a seamless handover within the judiciary.