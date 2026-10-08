Government brings about 7,000 CRPF to Delhi before CJP protest
India
Delhi is gearing up for a big protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10, with the group demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
To keep things under control, the government is bringing in about 7,000 CRPF personnel from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.
Section 163 invoked at Jantar Mantar
All CRPF teams will be equipped with advanced anti-riot gear as they join forces with Delhi Police and other central units.
Security has been tight at Jantar Mantar, the main protest spot, since October 2, and the Delhi Police has even invoked Section 163 of the BNSS to prohibit processions, rallies, and dharnas in the area.