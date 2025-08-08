Government caps prices of life-saving emergency medicines: Check details
The Indian government just put a price ceiling on four key emergency medicines, aiming to make them more affordable for everyone.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) says this applies to both branded and generic versions—so no matter which one you get, the new prices stick.
These are the capped prices
The capped prices are: ₹2.96/ml for Ipratropium (for lung issues), ₹28.99/ml for Sodium Nitroprusside (used in critical blood pressure emergencies),
₹26.72 per Diltiazem capsule (helps with hypertension and angina), and ₹6.26/gm for Povidone Iodine (used to disinfect skin before surgery or treat wounds).
Companies charging above new limits must lower prices
If companies were charging more than these new limits, they'll have to lower their prices—good news if you or your family ever need these meds fast.
Those already selling below the cap can keep their prices as is.
NPPA's ongoing mission to make essential medicines affordable
This move is part of NPPA's wider effort to keep essential medicines affordable—recently, they also set price caps on 37 other important drugs like antibiotics and painkillers, so that access doesn't depend on your wallet size.