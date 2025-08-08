Government caps prices of life-saving emergency medicines: Check details

The Indian government just put a price ceiling on four key emergency medicines, aiming to make them more affordable for everyone. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) says this applies to both branded and generic versions—so no matter which one you get, the new prices stick.

These are the capped prices The capped prices are: ₹2.96/ml for Ipratropium (for lung issues), ₹28.99/ml for Sodium Nitroprusside (used in critical blood pressure emergencies),

₹26.72 per Diltiazem capsule (helps with hypertension and angina), and ₹6.26/gm for Povidone Iodine (used to disinfect skin before surgery or treat wounds).

Companies charging above new limits must lower prices If companies were charging more than these new limits, they'll have to lower their prices—good news if you or your family ever need these meds fast.

Those already selling below the cap can keep their prices as is.