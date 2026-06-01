Government clears 5 Supreme Court appointments after expansion to 38
India
Big update: The government just cleared five new appointments to the Supreme Court, including four high court chief justices and Senior Advocate V Mohana.
This follows a recent move to expand the court from 34 to 38 seats: now, only one spot remains vacant.
The recommendations came from the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.
V Mohana 12th Supreme Court woman
Meet Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli, and Senior Advocate V Mohana.
Mohana stands out as the 12th woman ever on the Supreme Court bench and only the second to be promoted directly from practicing law, joining Justice Indu Malhotra in this milestone.
Four of the five bring years of experience from their high courts; V Mohana comes from the Bar.