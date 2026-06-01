Government clears 5 Supreme Court appointments after expansion to 38

V Mohana 12th Supreme Court woman

Meet Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli, and Senior Advocate V Mohana.

Mohana stands out as the 12th woman ever on the Supreme Court bench and only the second to be promoted directly from practicing law, joining Justice Indu Malhotra in this milestone.

Four of the five bring years of experience from their high courts; V Mohana comes from the Bar.