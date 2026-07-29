Government clears fuel control switch, investigators probe thrust control module
India
The government has confirmed that the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in June 12, 2025 was not caused by a fault in the plane's fuel control switch.
The flight, headed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just after takeoff and led to the loss of 260 lives.
Investigators are now focusing on other possible technical issues, especially the thrust control module, to figure out what went wrong.
Air India inspections find no faults
After the crash, airlines were told to check fuel control switch locking mechanisms on their Boeing 787s and some 737s.
Air India finished these inspections and did not find any problems.
While one part has been cleared, experts are still digging into what caused one of India's worst aviation disasters.