Government clears ₹6,969.67cr 8.1-km road from Gurugram to IGI

The highlight is a 3.14-km twin-tube tunnel: almost 2km of it runs under the Southern Ridge, so the city's green cover stays safe.

Built by NHAI using a hybrid annuity model, this corridor should finally unclog infamous choke points like Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan.

For commuters from Gurugram or West Delhi heading into South Delhi or catching flights, or even just visiting spots like Qutub Minar, this could mean faster, less stressful trips all around.