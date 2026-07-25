Government clears ₹6,969.67cr 8.1-km road from Gurugram to IGI
Big news for anyone tired of Delhi-Gurugram traffic jams: the government just okayed a ₹6,969.67 crore project to make getting between Gurugram, West and South Delhi, and IGI Airport way smoother.
The plan? An 8.1-km six-lane road connecting Shiv Murti Interchange (Dwarka Expressway) to Nelson Mandela Marg (Vasant Kunj), designed to cut down on travel hassles.
Twin-tube tunnel under Southern Ridge
The highlight is a 3.14-km twin-tube tunnel: almost 2km of it runs under the Southern Ridge, so the city's green cover stays safe.
Built by NHAI using a hybrid annuity model, this corridor should finally unclog infamous choke points like Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan.
For commuters from Gurugram or West Delhi heading into South Delhi or catching flights, or even just visiting spots like Qutub Minar, this could mean faster, less stressful trips all around.