Government considers computer-assisted secure paper-based NEET-UG on Radhakrishnan Committee recommendation

Turns out, India doesn't have the tech setup to run a single-day online test for all 2.3 million students: current systems can only handle about 100,000-150,000 at once. Multiple shifts could get messy and might be unfair, especially for students from rural areas who aren't used to online tests.

Encrypted papers printed at exam centers

Encrypted question papers would be sent digitally to exam centers and printed there, cutting down on leak risks during transport or storage.

The health ministry, NMC, and NTA are still ironing out details, but if it works, it could make exams both safer and more student-friendly, though officials admit it'll need pilot runs and some serious upgrades first.