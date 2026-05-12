Government considers replacing palm oil with coconut oil in PDS India May 12, 2026

The government is thinking about swapping out palm oil for coconut oil in the Public Distribution System (PDS), with support from the Coconut Development Board.

The idea is to give people a healthier option and help coconut farmers earn more, especially in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

If this goes through, it could mean more coconut farms and better profits for local growers.