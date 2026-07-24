Government creates Rouse Avenue fast track court for NEET-UG leaks
India
After widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, the government has created a special fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to handle all exam paper leak cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Anu Grover Baliga appointed, cases routed
Judge Anu Grover Baliga has been appointed to lead these cases, with all current and future exam malpractice matters now going straight to this court for faster results.
Prime Minister Modi also emphasized "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in leaks, as students continue demanding accountability and real change in how exams are run.