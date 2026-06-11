Government cuts PMUY subsidized LPG refills from 9 to 4
India
Big change for PMUY users: On June 7, the government decided to reduce subsidized LPG cylinder refills from nine to four each year.
This move is meant to stop misuse and comes as global LPG prices have shot up, thanks to supply disruptions in West Asia.
Under-recoveries on domestic LPG ₹60000cr FY26
PMUY households use around four cylinders annually on average, so officials say the new limit matches real usage.
India relies heavily on imported LPG, and recent price hikes mean oil companies are losing ₹690-₹700 per cylinder, even though beneficiaries still pay ₹900 with subsidy help.
The government has absorbed massive energy costs to keep things affordable, but rising prices pushed under-recoveries on domestic LPG up to ₹60,000 crore in FY26.