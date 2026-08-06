Government data: Only 5.67% of Indian schools offer Class 1-12
Here's a reality check: just 5.67% of schools in India let you study all the way from Class 1 to Class 12 without switching.
That's 83,185 out of 14,66,682 schools, according to fresh government data for 2025-26.
Preparatory to middle student transition 93.8%
Because so few schools cover the full journey, most students end up changing schools at least once.
The good news? More students are sticking with their studies: transition rates from preparatory to middle school rose to 93.8%, and retention at the secondary level is slowly climbing, too.
Samagra Shiksha supports NEP 2020 goals
Since 2018-19, a total of 1,617 schools were approved for upgrading from secondary schools to senior secondary schools, especially in Rajasthan, Odisha, and Punjab, as the government stated that Samagra Shiksha supports the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming for better access and smoother school journeys.