Government data shows 1,173,509 Indian cases pending over 2 decades
India
1,173,509 court cases have been waiting for a verdict for more than two decades across India, according to fresh government data (as of July 16, 2026).
These pending cases span the Supreme Court, all High Courts, and district courts, showing just how slow the legal process can get.
Allahabad HC leads with 1,61,598 cases
The Allahabad High Court leads with 1,61,598 long-pending cases, followed by Madras and Bombay High Courts.
District courts add a huge chunk too: Uttar Pradesh alone has nearly half of the total backlog.
On the flip side, states like Meghalaya and Tripura have 0 such old cases pending, and Manipur High Court has just five.