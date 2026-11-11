Government data shows 71.1% of Delhi's PM2.5 from firecrackers
Delhi's air took a major hit after Diwali, with firecrackers making up 71.1% of the city's PM2.5 pollution on November 9, according to new government data.
The spike lasted from November 8 to 10, showing just how much firecracker use can worsen the city's already tough air quality during the festival.
Stubble burning dropped during Diwali
Stubble burning was a big problem earlier in November but dropped off during Diwali itself.
Cars and biofuels also played a part: vehicle emissions peaked at 17.6% on November 6, and mixed biofuels led on November 7.
The data makes it clear: firecrackers are a huge piece of Delhi's post-Diwali pollution puzzle.