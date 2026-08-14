Government data shows US recorded 33 attacks on Indian nationals
Between 2021 and 2025, the US saw the most attacks on Indian nationals, 33 in total, according to new government data.
The UAE wasn't far behind with 32 cases, while the UK and Canada reported 31 and 30 incidents each.
Ireland has also seen a rise in racist attacks against Indians, with 24 cases recently.
Kirti Vardhan Singh assures protection abroad
The Indian government says protecting its citizens abroad is a top priority.
MEA minister of state Kirti Vardhan Singh assured Parliament that Indian missions are keeping a close eye on these incidents and working with local authorities to make sure offenders face justice.
Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "Indian Missions/Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incidents affecting Indian nationals abroad. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the authorities concerned of the host country to ensure that the cases are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished as per their domestic laws."