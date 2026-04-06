Government doubles 5-kg free trade LPG supply for migrant workers
India
The government just announced it is doubling the supply of 5-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for migrant workers.
This move is meant to make it easier for workers to get 5-kg FTL LPG cylinders, especially as demand has spiked recently.
State authorities and public oil companies are handling the rollout.
Migrant LPG supply stable, 6.75L sold
Even though global tensions have made LPG harder to get, officials say supplies for migrant workers are staying stable.
Since March 23, about 6.75 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have already been sold.
Plus, extra commercial LPG is helping industries like textiles deal with worldwide supply chain hiccups near the Strait of Hormuz.