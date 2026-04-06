Government doubles 5-kg free trade LPG supply for migrant workers India Apr 06, 2026

The government just announced it is doubling the supply of 5-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for migrant workers.

This move is meant to make it easier for workers to get 5-kg FTL LPG cylinders, especially as demand has spiked recently.

State authorities and public oil companies are handling the rollout.