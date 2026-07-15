Government experts inspect Kalladi tunnel in Wayanad after debris slip
India
A government-appointed expert team visited the Kalladi tunnel site in Wayanad on Wednesday to see how debris removal is going after a recent debris slip.
The team, Santhosh G. Thampi, Professor, National Institute of Technology-Calicut, and K. Sreelash, scientist at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, looked over the tunnel area, spots where soil was dumped, and the place affected by the debris slip.
Team will report within a week
Since there has not been much rain lately, Professor Thampi said it is a good time to clear out debris.
The team will review what they found and share their report with the government within a week.
They also talked with officials from construction to make sure everything stays on track.