Government extends Nandan Nilekani-led task force deadline to January 2027

To fix issues highlighted by the NEET-UG mess, some stakeholders and experts have suggested a hybrid pen-and-paper and computer-based test for NEET-UG 2027, with plans to go fully digital by 2028.

They also want new computer-based test centers across India, particularly in districts that lack secure, adequately equipped centers, with help from private investment.

Plus, they are pushing for different agencies to handle exams and better coordination between major bodies like NTA and SSC so dates do not clash and things run more smoothly.