Government extends Nandan Nilekani-led task force deadline to January 2027
The government just gave more time to the Nandan Nilekani-led task force working on exam reforms, extending its deadline to January 2027.
This move comes after the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, and the goal is to get input from state leaders and address local challenges before making any big changes.
Stakeholders propose hybrid pen-and-paper NEET-UG 2027
To fix issues highlighted by the NEET-UG mess, some stakeholders and experts have suggested a hybrid pen-and-paper and computer-based test for NEET-UG 2027, with plans to go fully digital by 2028.
They also want new computer-based test centers across India, particularly in districts that lack secure, adequately equipped centers, with help from private investment.
Plus, they are pushing for different agencies to handle exams and better coordination between major bodies like NTA and SSC so dates do not clash and things run more smoothly.