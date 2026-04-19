Government FAQs clarify Women's Reservation Bill awaits post 2026 delimitation

Lok Sabha could expand to 850

Delimitation (basically redrawing voting areas) is needed to make sure every region gets fair representation as populations have changed since 1971.

The plan could bump up the Lok Sabha seats to 850, while still protecting spots for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

For now, nothing changes until at least the 2029 elections, so no sudden moves or legal tweaks just for politics.

The bill is another push toward getting more women into decision-making roles, something that has been a long time coming.