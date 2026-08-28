Government fast-tracks PARIVARTAN to replace 200,000+ BS-IV vehicles in Delhi-NCR
Big changes are coming for Delhi and NCR roads: the government is fast-tracking the replacement of over 200,000 old trucks and busses under its PARIVARTAN scheme.
The goal? Cut down toxic air pollution by phasing out vehicles running on outdated BS-IV or older emission standards in Delhi and the NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
PARIVARTAN timeline cut to 1 year
PARIVARTAN has halved its original timeline to just one year, because even though these vehicles make up only 3.1% of the vehicle fleet in the region, they contribute 36% of vehicular PM2.5 emissions.
To get owners on board, there are sweet perks like lower loan interest rates, zero road tax for 10 years, waived registration fees, and up to ₹256,000 off if you go electric.
Already 1,300-plus people have signed up with help from banks and automakers; just scrap your old BS-III or sell your BS-IV vehicle outside NCR to be eligible.