Government fast-tracks PARIVARTAN to replace 200,000+ BS-IV vehicles in Delhi-NCR

PARIVARTAN has halved its original timeline to just one year, because even though these vehicles make up only 3.1% of the vehicle fleet in the region, they contribute 36% of vehicular PM2.5 emissions.

To get owners on board, there are sweet perks like lower loan interest rates, zero road tax for 10 years, waived registration fees, and up to ₹256,000 off if you go electric.

Already 1,300-plus people have signed up with help from banks and automakers; just scrap your old BS-III or sell your BS-IV vehicle outside NCR to be eligible.