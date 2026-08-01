Government forms 12-member panel to review NEET-PG amid SC probe
India
The government has put together a 12-member committee to review and improve how NEET-PG admissions work.
This move comes as the Supreme Court is looking into complaints about lowering the qualifying cutoff for NEET-PG 2025.
Panel to seek stakeholder suggestions
Led by Dr. Loveneesh G Krishna, the panel will gather feedback from stakeholders before suggesting changes.
They have just eight weeks to study the system, address loopholes, and submit their recommendations.
The Supreme Court wants them to invite suggestions from stakeholders and submit its report within eight weeks, so things are moving quickly.