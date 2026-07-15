Government greenlights ₹25,000cr Varanasi elevated corridors under PM Gati Shakti
Big news for Varanasi: the government just greenlit two massive elevated corridor projects worth over ₹25,000 crore. The goal? To finally make getting around the city faster and less stressful.
These new corridors are part of the PM Gati Shakti plan and are set to connect major highways, transport hubs, and even some of Varanasi's most famous spots.
NHAI corridors could halve travel times
There will be two main routes, the Ganga corridor (46.039km) and the Varuna corridor (43.218km), both built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
With these, travel times could drop by half; for example, getting from NH-19 to Kashi Railway Station might take just 25 minutes instead of 50 minutes.
Plus, you'll have quicker access to places like the airport and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, making life easier for locals and visitors alike.